Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Macy's, Inc. $M

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 1,859.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,481 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,211 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.50% of Macy's worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Macy's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,738,338 shares of the company's stock worth $174,608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,548 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth about $30,722,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Macy's stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy's, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy's

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Macy's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several of Macy’s forward earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations for the retailer.

Zacks Research raised several of Macy’s forward earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, signaling improved longer-term profit expectations for the retailer. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted better traction in Macy’s “Bold New Chapter” turnaround, with comparable sales improving, luxury banners performing well, and digital execution strengthening. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted better traction in Macy’s “Bold New Chapter” turnaround, with comparable sales improving, luxury banners performing well, and digital execution strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also noted Macy’s is leaning into luxury, AI and omnichannel retail, which could support higher sales quality and efficiency if execution continues to improve. Article Title

Analysts also noted Macy’s is leaning into luxury, AI and omnichannel retail, which could support higher sales quality and efficiency if execution continues to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain at “Hold,” with one Seeking Alpha piece saying Macy’s shows clearer turnaround evidence but margins are still not strong enough to justify a more bullish stance. Article Title

Some analysts remain at “Hold,” with one Seeking Alpha piece saying Macy’s shows clearer turnaround evidence but margins are still not strong enough to justify a more bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, reflecting continuing uncertainty around Macy’s short-term earnings path.

Zacks also trimmed some near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, reflecting continuing uncertainty around Macy’s short-term earnings path. Negative Sentiment: The bull case is still tempered by margin pressure, store closures, and demand risks, which could limit how much of the turnaround gets translated into sustained profit growth. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Zacks Research raised shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy's

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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