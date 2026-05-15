Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR $VNET

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET - Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,308 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 447,482 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VNET Group worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in VNET Group by 674.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,343,088 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,604 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,120 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VNET Group by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,577,675 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 1,914,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VNET Group by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,283,660 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 1,809,987 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VNET Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at VNET Group

In other VNET Group news, Director David Lifeng Chen sold 83,544 shares of VNET Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $126,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $504,587.64. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Wall Street Zen raised VNET Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.55 price target on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of VNET Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET

VNET Group Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ VNET opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 0.19. VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.48.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $384.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.64 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting VNET Group

Here are the key news stories impacting VNET Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: VNET announced that two buyers, including investors linked to CATL, agreed to purchase up to 650.4 million Class A shares at US$1.4486 per share (US$8.6914 per ADS), a transaction investors are viewing as a strong vote of confidence and a potential catalyst for the company’s data center and energy-storage ecosystem. Article Title

VNET announced that two buyers, including investors linked to CATL, agreed to purchase up to 650.4 million Class A shares at US$1.4486 per share (US$8.6914 per ADS), a transaction investors are viewing as a strong vote of confidence and a potential catalyst for the company’s data center and energy-storage ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports noted that VNET’s shares surged on heavy trading volume after the strategic investor announcement, reflecting strong trader enthusiasm and momentum buying. Article Title

Multiple market reports noted that VNET’s shares surged on heavy trading volume after the strategic investor announcement, reflecting strong trader enthusiasm and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan-linked commentary suggested the CATL investment could help advance VNET’s AIDC energy storage ecosystem, reinforcing the idea that the deal may support longer-term strategic growth. Article Title

JPMorgan-linked commentary suggested the CATL investment could help advance VNET’s AIDC energy storage ecosystem, reinforcing the idea that the deal may support longer-term strategic growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the move as a valuation and technical-rally story, with analysts questioning whether the sharp jump can be sustained without stronger earnings estimate revisions. Article Title

Some coverage framed the move as a valuation and technical-rally story, with analysts questioning whether the sharp jump can be sustained without stronger earnings estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Traders also bought large volumes of call options, showing heightened speculative interest, but this does not by itself confirm a lasting fundamental improvement. Article Title

Traders also bought large volumes of call options, showing heightened speculative interest, but this does not by itself confirm a lasting fundamental improvement. Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlighted that while the stock jumped sharply, the latest earnings estimate revisions do not suggest more upside ahead, which could temper enthusiasm if the rally fades. Article Title

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc NASDAQ: VNET is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company's product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VNET Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VNET Group wasn't on the list.

While VNET Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here