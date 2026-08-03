Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $198.93 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,249 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cencora worth $198,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 518.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,762 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Cencora by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock worth $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $312.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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