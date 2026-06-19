Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $60.48 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 3,272.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,237 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 699,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Church & Dwight worth $60,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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