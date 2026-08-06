Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,512 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,418 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,714 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $199.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.50. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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