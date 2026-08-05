Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Cabot worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cabot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.16 million. Cabot had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cabot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Key Cabot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cabot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was $1.67 , narrowly exceeding the $1.66 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.4% year over year to $982 million , well above expectations of $943.2 million. Cabot Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS was , narrowly exceeding the $1.66 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.4% year over year to , well above expectations of $943.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals generated segment EBIT of $97 million and $68 million , respectively. Cabot also reaffirmed its expectation of approximately $40 million in fiscal 2026 EBITDA from Battery Materials while expanding conductive-additive capacity in the United States and China. Cabot Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals generated segment EBIT of and , respectively. Cabot also reaffirmed its expectation of approximately $40 million in fiscal 2026 EBITDA from Battery Materials while expanding conductive-additive capacity in the United States and China. Neutral Sentiment: Management tightened fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.15-$6.45 , broadly surrounding the $6.32 analyst consensus. The earnings call provided additional discussion of operating conditions, segment performance and the company’s outlook. Cabot Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management tightened fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , broadly surrounding the $6.32 analyst consensus. The earnings call provided additional discussion of operating conditions, segment performance and the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were substantially weaker: net income attributable to Cabot fell to $6 million , or $0.12 per diluted share, from $101 million, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS also declined from $1.90, reflecting a difficult comparison and $1.55 per-share impact from certain items. Cabot Reports Fiscal Q3 Net Income

GAAP results were substantially weaker: net income attributable to Cabot fell to , or $0.12 per diluted share, from $101 million, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS also declined from $1.90, reflecting a difficult comparison and $1.55 per-share impact from certain items. Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgraded Cabot, citing more limited upside potential and concerns extending into fiscal 2027-2028. The planned October 1 CEO transition from Sean Keohane to Erica McLaughlin adds another near-term uncertainty for investors. Cabot Successful Returns Downgrade

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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