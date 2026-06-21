Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,067 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $2,994,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.80 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $314.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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