Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,188 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Visteon worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 389.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the company's stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 59,764 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company's stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on VC

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,275.44. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,798.60. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 58,901 shares of company stock worth $6,699,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $113.81 on Friday. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.33 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.Visteon's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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