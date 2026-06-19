Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in onsemi $ON

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,991 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 372,216 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of onsemi worth $79,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in onsemi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $209,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance market wrap said onsemi and other chip stocks moved up after President Trump announced Apple had agreed to design and manufacture chips with Intel in the U.S., lifting sentiment across the semiconductor sector. Power Integrations, Lattice Semiconductor, and onsemi Stocks Trade Up, What You Need To Know

A Yahoo Finance market wrap said onsemi and other chip stocks moved up after President Trump announced Apple had agreed to design and manufacture chips with Intel in the U.S., lifting sentiment across the semiconductor sector. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary from Zacks said onsemi’s Treo platform is gaining traction in software-defined vehicles, with rapid adoption, new automotive wins, and margin-rich growth potential. That supports the view that ON can expand in higher-value auto semiconductors. Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

Market commentary from Zacks said onsemi’s Treo platform is gaining traction in software-defined vehicles, with rapid adoption, new automotive wins, and margin-rich growth potential. That supports the view that ON can expand in higher-value auto semiconductors. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier in the week, ON had been under pressure along with peers such as Qorvo and Lam Research, so part of today’s move may simply reflect a rebound in beaten-down chip stocks rather than company-specific news. Qorvo, onsemi, and Lam Research stocks trade down, what you need to know

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

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