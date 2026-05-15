Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 254,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in YETI were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

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YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

More YETI News

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YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

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