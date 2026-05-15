Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 254,028 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in YETI were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.
YETI Stock Performance
NYSE:YETI opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $51.29.
YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI
More YETI News
Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: YETI topped Q1 estimates, posting adjusted EPS of $0.26 versus $0.17 expected and revenue of $380.4 million versus $374.7 million expected, signaling stronger-than-anticipated demand. YETI Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.83-$2.89, above consensus, which suggests confidence in continued margin and profit improvement. YETI Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Underlying sales trends were strong, with wholesale up 19%, U.S. sales up 8%, international sales up 9%, and coolers/equipment up 11%, showing broad-based demand across the business. YETI Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles and commentary focused on the earnings beat and stock rally, reinforcing that the move is being driven primarily by the results and upgraded outlook rather than a new product announcement or macro headline. YETI surges as earnings beat and guidance raised
- Neutral Sentiment: YETI also launched new product and brand campaigns, including a coastal collection and a new ad approach, but these items appear secondary to the earnings-driven move today. YETI just launched a gorgeous coastal collection that finally lets you match your cooler to your drinkware
- Negative Sentiment: One concern in the report was that quarterly EPS declined from a year earlier, and some coverage noted competitive pressure and expensive pricing, which could limit upside if demand softens. Don't Want to Spend $325 on a Yeti Tundra? Here Are Some of Our Favorite Coolers That Start At $60
YETI Profile
(Free Report
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YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.
Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.
Further Reading
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