Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,849 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,214.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,267 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $218.03 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $214.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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