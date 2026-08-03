Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 227.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,691 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 673,929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Expand Energy worth $106,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.34. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.99 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.46%. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Expand Energy

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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