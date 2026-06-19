Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,360 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 144,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of CF Industries worth $80,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $276,123,000 after buying an additional 381,716 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 449.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,268 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 96,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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CF Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for several periods, including Q2 2026 , Q3 2026 , Q4 2026 , Q2 2027 , Q3 2027 , and FY2027 , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research lifted earnings estimates for several periods, including , , , , , and , signaling expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: HSBC still sees upside potential, despite trimming its price target to $121 from $130 , which remains above the recent trading level.

HSBC still sees upside potential, despite trimming its price target to , which remains above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: CF Industries continues to carry a Hold rating from Zacks Research, suggesting analysts see limited near-term catalyst strength even with higher earnings forecasts.

CF Industries continues to carry a rating from Zacks Research, suggesting analysts see limited near-term catalyst strength even with higher earnings forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also lowered some longer-range forecasts, including Q1 2028 and FY2028 , indicating more cautious expectations further out.

Zacks also lowered some longer-range forecasts, including and , indicating more cautious expectations further out. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from strong-buy to hold is likely weighing on sentiment and may be contributing to the stock’s weakness today.

The downgrade from is likely weighing on sentiment and may be contributing to the stock’s weakness today. Negative Sentiment: HSBC’s price-target cut from $130 to $121 suggests a slightly less bullish view on CF Industries’ valuation.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $103.07 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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