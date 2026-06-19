Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 352,534 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342,659 shares of the company's stock after selling 352,534 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Zoom Communications worth $202,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $173,312.36. This represents a 86.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,481.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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