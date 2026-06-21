Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Itron's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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