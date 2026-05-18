Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $628.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0%

LMT stock opened at $516.25 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $590.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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