Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $80.86 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
AppLovin logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pacific Heights Asset Management boosted its AppLovin stake by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, ending with 120,000 shares worth about $80.86 million. AppLovin is now its 7th-largest holding and makes up 3.0% of its portfolio.
  • AppLovin insiders have been selling shares, including CTO Vasily Shikin and CEO Arash Adam Foroughi, with $169.6 million worth of insider stock sold over the last quarter.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target of $664.35.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises 3.0% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $80,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total transaction of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $501.00 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AppLovin Right Now?

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
This stock has 30 days of quiet left
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 2 to Avoid
3 Software Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 2 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines