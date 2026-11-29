Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 63,487.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,212 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,089 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. TRB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 121.7% during the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 53,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Phillip Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.13.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Recent Palantir Technologies Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about PLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Reuters article: Poland signs contract with Palantir worth $300 million over five years

Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Barchart article: Analysts Raise Palantir Revenue, FCF and Stock Price Targets

Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that Palantir raised its 2026 growth outlook, but investors remain focused on slower bookings as a possible signal that future growth may not match headline revenue momentum. 24/7 Wall St. article: Palantir Raised Its 2026 Growth Outlook to 91%

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 24,209 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $3,827,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 638,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,973,885.10. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 37,102 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $5,865,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 795,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,730,764.10. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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