Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

PLTR stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 923,756 shares of company stock worth $125,660,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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