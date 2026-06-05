Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,053 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $50,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $141.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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