Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock worth $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

PLTR stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.39. 50,376,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,477,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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