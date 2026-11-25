AlphaGrep UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. AlphaGrep UK Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock worth $22,146,030,000 after acquiring an additional 757,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 180,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,056,082,000 after buying an additional 1,212,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,257,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,196,785,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $212.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $4,451,305.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,335,703.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total value of $50,109,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 857,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,247,600.48. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.13.

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Key Palantir Technologies News

These are some of the PLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A broader rebound in AI and technology stocks helped lift investor sentiment toward PLTR, with reports also pointing to renewed attention to the company’s recent performance. Why Is Palantir Stock Surging on Monday?

A broader rebound in AI and technology stocks helped lift investor sentiment toward PLTR, with reports also pointing to renewed attention to the company’s recent performance. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Axon Enterprise highlights Palantir’s rapid AI growth across commercial and government customers, but favors Axon’s established public-safety ecosystem; the article frames the choice as an investor comparison rather than reporting a new Palantir development. Axon Enterprise vs. Palantir Technologies: Which Law Enforcement Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

A comparison with Axon Enterprise highlights Palantir’s rapid AI growth across commercial and government customers, but favors Axon’s established public-safety ecosystem; the article frames the choice as an investor comparison rather than reporting a new Palantir development. Negative Sentiment: Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares for about $48 million, reducing his stake by roughly 26%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he retained 857,616 shares, which may soften the signal.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, analyzing and using data to support operational decisions. Its products are designed to help organizations work with large, complex datasets while managing access and security. The company's platforms include Gotham, used primarily by government and intelligence customers; Foundry, designed for commercial and other organizations; Apollo, which supports the deployment and management of software; and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which helps organizations use artificial intelligence with their data and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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