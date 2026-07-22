Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,145 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $71,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

PLTR opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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