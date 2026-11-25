FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8,656.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,097 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 218,572 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.7% of FORA Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $41,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company's stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 487,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,149,000 after buying an additional 205,181 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Investors following PLTR have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: A broader rebound in AI and technology stocks helped lift investor sentiment toward PLTR, with reports also pointing to renewed attention to the company’s recent performance. Why Is Palantir Stock Surging on Monday?

A broader rebound in AI and technology stocks helped lift investor sentiment toward PLTR, with reports also pointing to renewed attention to the company’s recent performance. Negative Sentiment: Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares for about $48 million, reducing his stake by roughly 26%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he retained 857,616 shares, which may soften the signal.

Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares for about $48 million, reducing his stake by roughly 26%. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he retained 857,616 shares, which may soften the signal. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: bearish commentary warns that a premium share price could leave PLTR vulnerable if growth expectations cool, despite its strong operating momentum. Palantir: A Rude Awakening Is Coming

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 253,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $37,179,629.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,062,506.66. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total value of $50,109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 857,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,247,600.48. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, analyzing and using data to support operational decisions. Its products are designed to help organizations work with large, complex datasets while managing access and security. The company's platforms include Gotham, used primarily by government and intelligence customers; Foundry, designed for commercial and other organizations; Apollo, which supports the deployment and management of software; and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which helps organizations use artificial intelligence with their data and operations.

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