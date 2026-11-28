Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,817,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,146,030,000 after purchasing an additional 757,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,190,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,020,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,486 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,056,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,257,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,196,785,000 after buying an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Top Palantir Technologies Stories

These are some of the PLTR stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Reuters article: Poland signs contract with Palantir worth $300 million over five years

Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Barchart article: Analysts Raise Palantir Revenue, FCF and Stock Price Targets

Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that Palantir raised its 2026 growth outlook, but investors remain focused on slower bookings as a possible signal that future growth may not match headline revenue momentum. 24/7 Wall St. article: Palantir Raised Its 2026 Growth Outlook to 91%

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,449,338.30. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $4,451,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at $69,335,703.60. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.13.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $212.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.40.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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