Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $1.05 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.07% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,776,618 shares of the company's stock worth $169,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,662,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,254,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 363,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 2,028.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,649,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,756,000 after buying an additional 3,478,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts: Sign Up

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on DV

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoubleVerify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleVerify wasn't on the list.

While DoubleVerify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here