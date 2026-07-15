Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Holdings Boosted by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFSG Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 8,686 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,703,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M3 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 6.8%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $280.47 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $368.17. The firm has a market cap of $287.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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