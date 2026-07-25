Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW is Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,453 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $442,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,568,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $281,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total value of $101,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,839.38. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.40, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $300.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $368.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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