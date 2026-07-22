Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,527 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $342.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.74. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.45, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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