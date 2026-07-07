Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,434 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Article Title

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Article Title

BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Article Title

One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Negative Sentiment: After a large run-up, some market commentary warned that valuation and “nosebleed” pricing could limit near-term upside if results fail to keep pace with expectations. Article Title

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $317.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.17. The company has a market capitalization of $283.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.62, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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