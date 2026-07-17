Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,635 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.2% of Avalon Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 253.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $353.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $368.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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