Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623,890 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Palo Alto Networks worth $741,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.0%

PANW stock opened at $353.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $368.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $27,477,180. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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