Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 10,413 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Group Inc.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 145,891 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,416 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 42,157 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 141,124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $279.62 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $216.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 229.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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