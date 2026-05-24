Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,218 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on PANW to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential for the cybersecurity leader.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on PANW to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling further upside potential for the cybersecurity leader. Positive Sentiment: Truist also boosted its price target ahead of results, reinforcing Wall Street’s improving view of Palo Alto Networks’ earnings and growth outlook. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gets Major Price Target Boost from Truist Ahead of Q1 Results

Truist also boosted its price target ahead of results, reinforcing Wall Street’s improving view of Palo Alto Networks’ earnings and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said customers at the company’s Ignite On Tour event showed strong interest in PANW’s AI security offerings, with acquisitions Portkey and Koi Security attracting attention and little resistance to recent firewall price increases.

Jefferies said customers at the company’s Ignite On Tour event showed strong interest in PANW’s AI security offerings, with acquisitions Portkey and Koi Security attracting attention and little resistance to recent firewall price increases. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary continued to highlight cybersecurity as a durable budget priority, with Palo Alto Networks added to Josh Brown’s “best stocks” list alongside other leading security names.

Investor commentary continued to highlight cybersecurity as a durable budget priority, with Palo Alto Networks added to Josh Brown’s “best stocks” list alongside other leading security names. Neutral Sentiment: One article framed PANW’s strong year-to-date outperformance versus Palantir as a possible rebalancing candidate, but the piece was more about relative performance than a new company-specific catalyst. Palo Alto Networks Is Beating Palantir by 60% This Year. Is a Rebalancing Imminent?

One article framed PANW’s strong year-to-date outperformance versus Palantir as a possible rebalancing candidate, but the piece was more about relative performance than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company insider selling by CAO Josh D. Paul was disclosed, though the 400-share sale was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and does not by itself signal a major shift in fundamentals.

Company insider selling by CAO Josh D. Paul was disclosed, though the 400-share sale was relatively small versus his remaining holdings and does not by itself signal a major shift in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to rising AI security demand for products like Prisma AIRS and XSIAM, supporting the long-term growth narrative rather than changing near-term results.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Benchmark began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $260.58 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $261.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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