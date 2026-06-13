Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,975 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $80,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,880 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $216.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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