Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739,952 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 81,003 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.34% of Palo Alto Networks worth $439,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,587,100,000 after purchasing an additional 594,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,568,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after purchasing an additional 540,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,967,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,690. The company has a market cap of $282.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Article Title

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Article Title

BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Article Title

One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Negative Sentiment: After a large run-up, some market commentary warned that valuation and “nosebleed” pricing could limit near-term upside if results fail to keep pace with expectations. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 290 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.74, for a total transaction of $101,134.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,839.38. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $317.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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