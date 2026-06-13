Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,513 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 47,943 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $54,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $502,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,738 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $164,968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,500 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,044 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,722. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock's fifty day moving average is $216.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here