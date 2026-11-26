Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Free Report) by 11,463.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,799 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.26% of Palvella Therapeutics worth $45,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,509 shares of the company's stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,906,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palvella Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Kiritsy sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $49,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,250. This trade represents a 55.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $537,313.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $269,715.70. This represents a 66.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,763. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $179.95.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a focus on conditions affecting the skin and related tissues. The company is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Its pipeline includes QTORIN-based topical drug candidates, which use the company's platform to deliver medicines locally to affected tissue. Programs are being developed for conditions including microcystic lymphatic malformations and cutaneous venous malformations; these candidates are investigational and have not been established as approved treatments.

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