Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS is Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 34,666 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 6.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Pan American Silver worth $62,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pan American Silver from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Trending Headlines about Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, while reiterating an Outperform rating. This suggests confidence in Pan American Silver’s longer-term earnings power.

Scotiabank raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, while reiterating an rating. This suggests confidence in Pan American Silver’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a constructive long-term view on the company.

Scotiabank also increased its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a constructive long-term view on the company. Neutral Sentiment: Pan American Silver recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations and posting significant year-over-year revenue growth. That prior earnings strength still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop.

Pan American Silver recently reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue expectations and posting significant year-over-year revenue growth. That prior earnings strength still supports the stock’s fundamental backdrop. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut multiple 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates, including FY2026 and FY2027, which may have raised concerns about near- to medium-term profitability.

National Bank Financial cut multiple 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates, including FY2026 and FY2027, which may have raised concerns about near- to medium-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The bank also lowered its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates, signaling a more cautious view on future earnings versus earlier expectations.

The bank also lowered its FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 earnings estimates, signaling a more cautious view on future earnings versus earlier expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several of National Bank Financial’s quarterly cuts were substantial, especially for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and Q4 2027, which could contribute to selling pressure on the shares.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

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