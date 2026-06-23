Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,790 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 33,984 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 0.9% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 93.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PAAS opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company's revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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