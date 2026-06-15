Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 226,144 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,506 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 226,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SS&C Technologies worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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