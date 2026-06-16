Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,663 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,976 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Jabil worth $45,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after buying an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $290.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.25.

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Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $384.36 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $341.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.18 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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