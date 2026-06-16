Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,675 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of TTM Technologies worth $34,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $757,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $176,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,627 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $206.66 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $209.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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