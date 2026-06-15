Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $101.20 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245,880 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 479,939 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of BorgWarner worth $101,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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