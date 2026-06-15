Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $64.27 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,022 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 452,825 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $64,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $226.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here