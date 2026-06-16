Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,812,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,872,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.3%

MongoDB stock opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $298.04 and its 200 day moving average is $335.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -957.24, a PEG ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 116,616 shares of company stock worth $41,956,174 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.39.

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MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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