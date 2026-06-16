Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,892 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $32,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.98 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,792.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,396.52. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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