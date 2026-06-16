Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,048 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $51,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. KeyCorp set a $775.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $669.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 243,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 226,014 shares of company stock worth $113,073,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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