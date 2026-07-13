Paradiem LLC Acquires 38,700 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,006 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.9% of Paradiem LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,789,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,894 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,051 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $75,506,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHD

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

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