Paradiem LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,962 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $5,292,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $248.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $241.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.16 and a 52-week high of $315.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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